Court takes cognisance of ED’s chargesheet against red sanders smuggler Malik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said a court has taken cognisance of its prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against red sanders smuggler Badshah Majid Malik accused of money laundering.

The export of red sanders is banned in India.

The ED case against Malik is based on a 2015 case filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against him and a few other including Vijay Poojary, an alleged red sanders smuggler.

At that time, the DRI had arrested Malik and the director of city based-Emirates Shipping Agencies India Pvt Ltd, after the agency intercepted and recovered 7,800 metric tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 3.2 crore from a container at JNPT in Mumbai.

The ED, in its chargesheet, said Malik has laundered the “proceeds of crime generated by his illegal activities in the guise of share subscription premium in one company that had been incorporated by him and his associates”.

“The money so laundered was subsequently transferred to the accounts of the promoters of the company including Badshah Majid Malik and was used for purchasing properties, luxury cars and paying off loans,” said the ED.

Malik, according to DRI case records, has been arrested by the agency more than once in the past for smuggling red sanders.