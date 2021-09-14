Mumbai: Court summons BJP’s Kirit Somaiya for ‘defamatory comments’ against NGO

A METROPOLITAN magistrate’s court has issued process against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for making allegedly defamatory statements against an NGO.

The Sewree Metropolitan Court, in its order last week, said prima facie there is a case made out under charges of defamation against Somaiya and he has been asked to remain present before the court next month.

“It is prima facie proved that the words spoken by accused Kirit Somaiya were such that it had harmed the reputation of NGO Earth (complainant),” the court said.

The NGO, through its founder, had said Somaiya had made baseless allegations through his Twitter account about its involvement in a housing scam, causing harm to its reputation, and sought action against Somaiya.