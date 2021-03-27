Court should issue directives to state govt: Devendra Fadnavis on fire

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the court should take suo motu cognizance of the Bhandup Sunrise Hospital fire incident (file)

“After the Bhandara hospital fire incident, the state government had promised to conduct a fire audit in all medical facilities and hospitals. Today’s shocking incident is once again an example of lackadaisical functioning of the government. How many more deaths is it waiting for before swinging into action?” the former CM said.



The BJP wants a thorough enquiry into the fire, Fadnavis said, adding that the role of the BMC should be looked into. “Were all permissions given after proper monitoring? Where all guidelines adhered to? If not, who is responsible? The state government and BMC will have to take responsibility for the mishap,” he said.