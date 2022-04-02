Court sends arrested Nagpur-based lawyers to ED custody till April 6

Nagpur-based lawyers and brothers Satish Uke and Pradip Uke, arrested after an early morning search at their home on Thursday, were sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till April 6 by a Mumbai court on Friday.

The ED sought their custody for two weeks, claiming that they had indulged in money laundering of proceeds of crime attained from usurping two properties of 6.5 acre in Nagpur.

The brothers claimed that it was a case of political vendetta and a “counter blast” for “fighting various cases against various influential political persons”.

They also claimed that the ED had searched their home without informing its zonal unit or the Maharashtra Police and reached their residence at 6.30 am with “30-40 CRPF personnel carrying AK-47 guns”.

Special Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar said that two FIRs were registered against the brothers on charges, including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy in 2018 and 2022, based on two complainants filed in Nagpur for usurping properties. He told the court that they are “indulging in activities connected with proceeds of crime” and their custody is required to ascertain the trail of money and if other assets were generated out of the money.

The first complaint was filed in 2018 by the secretary of an organisation, Shobharani Nalode, claiming that 1.5 acre was usurped by the accused by creating a false power of attorney in 2001.

In the second complaint filed in 2022, a man named Mohammed Jafar has claimed that fake documents were created by the accused to grab property of five acre belonging to his late uncle Samad by showing that he had executed a sale deed with Samad’s wife Khairunnisa. Jafar claimed that a fake nikahnama was created to show a marriage between his uncle and Khairunnisa to usurp the land. The woman herself has also filed a complaint against the accused claiming that in the pretext of helping her to get properties belonging to her husband, the Ukes had grabbed land belonging to her husband.

The brothers denied the allegations claiming that fake complaints were being used by the ED to defame them. Satish, who argued in-person, and lawyer Ravi Jadhav, who represented Pradip, told the court that both the complaints relied on by the ED are false. The court was told that in the first case, they have approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which directed the investigation officer not to file a chargesheet against them.

In the second case filed by Jafar, Satish claimed that he had been granted anticipatory bail. He also said that he had followed legal procedure to buy the land from Khairunnisa in 2008 and submitted a bank statement to show that a payment was made to her by cheque then. He claimed that the ED had arrested him at 6.30 am but not produced him before a court within the mandated 24 hours.

“I was sleeping when the ED came to my home where I live with my parents, three brothers and their families. There were at least 30-40 CRPF personnel in the house carrying AK-47 guns. I was not told why I was being searched or in which case I was being summoned. I was supposed to be cross-examining Devendra Fadnavis on April 9 and appear before the HC in a case against Nitin Gadkari but I was arrested,” Satish told the court.

The cases pertained to election petitions filed by Uke against former Maharashtra CM and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, Pradip’s lawyer Jadhav said.

“He (Satish) is fighting various cases against various influential political persons. This is a case of political vendetta… there is no clarity why CRPF jawans were deployed instead of local police from Maharashtra. There is no evidence of money laundering in the ED’s remand plea,” Jadhav said.

The ED said that the procedure laid down under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was followed and he was not illegally detained but arrested at 5.10 pm on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge G B Gurao said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and detailed investigation is necessary, granting the ED their custody till April 6.

Satish Uke in the past had filed several PILs against BJP leaders, including Fadnavis. He had filed a PIL against Fadnavis for non-disclosure of two criminal cases pertaining to 1996 and 1998 in his 2014 election affidavit.

He had also filed a PIL seeking compensation for family of CBI judge B H Loya. In December 2014, Loya had died in Nagpur. Loya was at that time looking into the controversial Sohrabuddin encounter case.

Recently, on behalf of state Congress president Nana Patole, Uke had filed a Rs 500-crore defamation suit in civil court against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla for illegally tapping Patole’s phone.

Fadnavis had denied that Uke was being targetted because of his PILs against BJP leaders. “I have been informed that the case (against Uke) relates to some property matter. The case was registered by Nagpur Police’s EOW. Based on the FIR, the ED stepped in to look into the matter,” he added.