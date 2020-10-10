Court seeks report from Taloja jail superintendent after undertrial misses exam

On Friday, Parihar’s father informed the court that his son could not give the exam, as prison authorities claimed there was no internet service in the jail due to technical difficulty.

A special court on Friday sought a report from Taloja jail, after a 23-year-old undertrial was unable to take an online exam despite the court’s order.

Abdel Basit Parihar, arrested in the alleged drug case along with 20 others, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, is an architecture student in a city college. He had been given permission by the court to attend an online exam on Thursday. The court had directed authorities at Taloja jail, where he is lodged, to make necessary arrangements for the same.

On Friday, Parihar’s father informed the court that his son could not give the exam, as prison authorities claimed there was no internet service in the jail due to technical difficulty. In an application, filed through his lawyers Taraq Sayyed and Alisha Parekh, a report was sought from the jail superintendent regarding this.

Special Judge G B Gurao directed the superintendent to file a report as to why Parihar was unable to appear for his online exam. Parihar was arrested on September 3, and his bail application had been rejected by the Bombay High Court earlier this week.

