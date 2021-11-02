Court relies on WhatsApp chats, denies anticipatory bail to doctor

A SESSIONS court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a doctor while relying on WhatsApp chats with his wife, who allegedly has a forged medical degree but was being given instructions by him on how to treat patients.

“The WhatsApp chats between the accused and the applicant (doctor) reveal that the applicant used to tell the accused as to what treatment is to be given. It appears that every detail was asked by the accused and replied to by the applicant. Even in respect of sensitive patients like a pregnant woman of seven months, the accused acted as a doctor and the applicant sent her WhatsApp chats as to the treatment to be given,” the court said while rejecting the pre-arrest bail plea of a 37-year-old doctor.

The chats were submitted by police for the court’s perusal while opposing the bail plea. Police had filed an FIR under various sections, including cheating, forgery of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act following a raid at a clinic in Ghatkopar where three people were found to be practising as doctors without any medical degree.

Police opposed the pre-arrest bail plea of the 37-year-old doctor stating that he had allowed his wife, one of the accused with an allegedly forged medical degree, to practice at his clinic. Police relied on the WhatsApp chats between the couple claiming that he had even assisted her in treating patients despite the knowledge that her certificate was forged.

The doctor in his plea said that he was a registered medical practitioner and advising on treatment was not a crime.

The court said that the documents showed that the doctor’s wife had obtained a fake degree. “Still the applicant allowed her to practice in his clinic. Worth to note that the accused is the wife of the applicant. It is not acceptable that the applicant may not have knowledge that the accused does not hold a valid degree certificate or license to practice,” the court said.

It held that these facts showed the doctor’s involvement in the offence and said that his interrogation was necessary.