Court rejects Waze plea to be shifted to house custody for three months

A special court on Wednesday rejected dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze’s plea seeking that he be shifted to house custody for three months for post-surgery care.

Waze, arrested in the Ambani terror scare case, is admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai after he underwent a bypass surgery earlier this month. The NIA had opposed his plea stating that he could abscond if granted relief.

The agency has also said that the hospitals attached to Taloja Central Jail, where Waze was lodged before his surgery, are competent to treat him.

On Wednesday, the court rejected Waze’s plea but directed jail authorities to keep him in the jail’s hospital ward for the next month and shift him to state-run JJ Hospital if required.