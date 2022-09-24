scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Court rejects Varavara Rao’s plea to stay in Hyderabad for treatment

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty opposed Rao's plea stating that the best of medical treatment is available in Mumbai and considering the conditions of his bail, he should not be permitted to leave the city.

Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao

A special court on Friday rejected an application filed by Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao, booked in the Elgaar Parishad case, seeking to travel and stay in his hometown Hyderabad for medical treatment. Rao was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 17. It had allowed an appeal against an order of the Bombay High Court rejecting
Rao’s plea to make permanent his interim medical bail.

Rao’s plea had said that he has been advised cataract surgery. The court was told that if he undergoes surgery in Hyderabad, it will be free of cost, as a pensioner of the state government of Telangana where he was a professor in a college. The court was further told that Rao’s daughter is an opthalmologist and granddaughter a doctor, so in
Hyderabad, he will get the benefit of post-surgery medical care. A surgery in Mumbai may cost him between Rs 60,000-
Rs 2 lakh, including cost of hospitalisation and medical expenses, the court was told.

Meanwhile, Rao’s co-accused Vernon Gonsalves, who was admitted earlier this month to state-run J J hospital after being infected with dengue, was discharged from hospital and sent back to Taloja jail.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:17:16 am
