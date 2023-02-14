Court rejects Purvi Modi’s plea seeking orders to PNB to withdraw bankruptcy proceedings in US

A special court on Monday rejected an application filed by Purvi Modi, the sister of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, seeking directions to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to withdraw the bankruptcy proceedings in the US with respect to her properties. Purvi has been made an approver in the case filed against her brother and others by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In an application filed before the Mumbai court, Purvi said that she had given her statements to the ED and cooperated with police during the probe.

It was submitted that the proceedings were underway in the US, and ED intervention was sought, at least in connection with her properties. It was submitted that the bankruptcy proceedings were overlapping with those in the Mumbai court, and it could amount to double jeopardy.

PNB, which is a victim of the alleged fraud committed by Nirav, has been pursuing the proceedings in the US. The bank had opposed Purvi’s plea, stating that the Union of India is a party to the proceedings in the US and not the bank. The US case is based on the complaint of other companies, and PNB had only sought to appoint trustees and cannot give directions to them. The ED, too, opposed the plea, stating that Purvi has been made an approver in its case under PMLA, and is not a party to the proceedings against Nirav, under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act.

“In the FEO Act, there is no provision by which relief sought can be granted. This court cannot prevent any person from prosecuting any matter either in India or even outside India. A letter of request has already been sent to the foreign jurisdiction, after attachment and confiscation order of this court,” the court said, adding that directions cannot be given to the ED to intervene in the US.