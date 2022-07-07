Court rejects plea to de-freeze bank account ‘linked to Waze’

A SPECIAL court in Mumbai has rejected an application which sought to de-freeze an account linked to dismissed policeman Sachin Waze which has Rs 1.51 crore in it. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, opposed the de-freezing of the account alleging that the money in the account was collected by Waze as ‘extortion amount’ from bars and routed through companies linked to him to use in the conspiracy and commission of the case.

In his order on Monday, Special Judge A M Patil said the investigation in the case is still continuing and the application seeking de-freezing of the account is ‘vague and devoid of merits’.

An application was moved for de-freezing of an account in the name of Mayank Automation which was seized by the NIA during its probe. The plea before the court was filed by two women, linked to a company called Motosurgeon Automobiles Pvt Ltd. The plea claimed that the two women had paid Rs 1.5 crore to Mayank Automation for delivery of electric scooters last year but the supply was never made. They sought that when they sent a legal notice to Meena Vallapdas, proprietor of Mayank Automation, she informed them that the account was freezed by the NIA and hence they moved the court.

The NIA, however, claimed that Waze is the ‘de facto owner/partner/director’ in Motosurgeon Automobiles. The agency also alleges that Mayank Automation was also under the control of Waze through Vallapdas, who was associated with him.

It claimed that Waze collected money from various bars and routed it through Motosurgeon which in turn showed it as a commercial transaction made with Mayank Automation for purchase of scooters. It alleged that the amount was transferred between March 6 and 10, 2021. The NIA also referred to statements recorded of Vallapdas where she has submitted that Mayank Automation had no source of income and the money in its account is not related to its activity. NIA also referred to Vallapdas’ claim that she did not know the applicants or why the amounts were credited to Mayank Automation’s account. The NIA also submitted before the court that the applicants had not come with ‘clean hands’ before the court in revealing the alleged misuse of the two firms by Waze.

Apart from this case, Waze is facing charges under money laundering where it is claimed that he collected money on instructions of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh from bars. Waze has sought to be made an approver in the ED case.