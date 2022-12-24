scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Court rejects plea seeking temporary injunction against web series on Telgi

The plea, filed on behalf of Telgi's daughter Sana Irfan Talikoti, had said that her consent was not obtained for the series based on her father, who was convicted in the fake stamp paper scam.

Telgi died in prison in 2017. (File)
THE CITY Civil court on Friday rejected a plea for interim relief – seeking restrain on the release of a web series Scam 2003: The curious case of Abdul Karim Lala Telgi — filed by Telgi’s daughter.

The plea, filed on behalf of Telgi’s daughter Sana Irfan Talikoti, had said that her consent was not obtained for the series based on her father, who was convicted in the fake stamp paper scam. It was submitted that the series violated her family’s right to privacy, self-respect and dignity. It was also submitted that the portrayal of the character was ‘defamatory’. It had sought a permanent injunction against its makers, producers from streaming of the show on any platform and a temporary injunction till the final order is passed on the suit.

The lawyers for the channel and the producers opposed the plea, stating that they had referred to information on Telgi available in the public domain and restraining orders could not be passed in such cases. The court refused the interim relief.

Telgi died in prison in 2017.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:38:31 am
