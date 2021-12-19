Court rejects plea against Nawab Malik for alleged violation of Covid norms

A MAGISTRATE court here on Saturday rejected a criminal application filed by former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) seeking to register an FIR against state cabinet minister and NCP leader for alleged violation of Covid-19 norms.

Advocate Faiz Merchant appearing for Bharatiya filed a plea seeking an order of contempt against Malik for having allegedly attracted a crowd outside the court on November 29 by indulging in a social media campaign urging political workers to gather in masses near the court.

Bharatiya claimed that Malik intended to “obstruct the administration of justice” and the same was contempt.

He also filed a complaint with Mumbai police seeking registration of an FIR against Malik under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act leading to spread of dangerous infection) of the IPC and Section 51 (punishment for obstructing any government officer in the discharge of his functions or refusing to comply with directions given) of the Disaster Management Act.

The complaint claimed that Malik’s agents and party workers gave effect to social media posts on Twitter and WhatsApp forwards inviting the public en masse to the Sewree Magistrate Court on November 29 at 10 am. This was in response to the cognisance taken by the Sewree court of another defamation related complaint filed by Bharatiya under IPC, the application said.

After considering the material on record, Metropolitan magistrate P I Mokashi rejected Bharatiya’s criminal plea filed under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC and said that there are no grounds to direct police to initiate an investigation.