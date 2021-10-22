scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 21, 2021
MUST READ

Court rejects Kangana’s appeal to get case transferred to another judge

Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui in his transfer plea had said that while the offences against her are cognizable, compoundable and bailable, an arrest warrant was issued against her.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 22, 2021 12:41:14 am
Kangana RanautLast month, Ranaut had filed a transfer plea before the metropolitan magistrate’s court stating that the case be reallocated before another judge at the Andheri Metropolitan magistrate’s court citing that she has ‘lost faith’ in it. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

A METROPOLITAN magistrate’s court on Thursday has rejected an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking transfer of the ongoing proceedings against her filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Last month, Ranaut had filed a transfer plea before the metropolitan magistrate’s court stating that the case be reallocated before another judge at the Andheri Metropolitan magistrate’s court citing that she has ‘lost faith’ in it.

Akhtar, through his lawyer Jay Bharadwaj, had opposed Ranaut’s plea stating that while the Andheri court had issued process against her in February observing that a prima facie case of defamation was made out, her ‘wilful absence’ had delayed the case and ‘caused further harassment’ to Akhtar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He also added that while Ranaut had challenged the Andheri court’s order issuing process against her before the Bombay High Court, the HC had upheld the procedure followed.

Click here for more

Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui in his transfer plea had said that while the offences against her are cognizable, compoundable and bailable, an arrest warrant was issued against her.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 21: Latest News

Advertisement