Mumbai: Court rejects Kangana Ranaut’s plea to transfer her extortion case against Javed Akhtar outside Andheri court

A Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court at Esplanade here on Saturday dismissed actor Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking permission to withdraw her criminal complaint against lyricist Javed Akhtar for alleged extortion from the Andheri magistrate court and to refer the same to another magistrate court.

The CMM court had earlier refused to entertain a similar application by Ranaut to transfer the defamation case filed by Akhtar against her last year from the Andheri court. An appeal against the said order was filed in the sessions court on Friday.

In her plea, Ranaut had claimed that offences levelled against her were bailable and non-cognizable and despite being aware of the same, the Andheri magistrate court on “every given opportunity” sought to “misuse his powers and cause injury” to her, even before the trial had begun.

Akhtar’s counsel opposed the plea and argued that the grounds on which Ranaut was seeking transfer of the second complaint were similar to her earlier transfer plea, which was rejected by the court and that it is non-maintainable as it is not yet heard by the Andheri magistrate. The lawyer further said that the present transfer application was merely based on assumptions and conjectures. The in-charge CMM, S T Dande, dismissed Ranaut’s transfer plea on Saturday.