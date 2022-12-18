scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Court rejects bail pleas of 2 accused in Nalasopara arms haul case

In their plea, Rangaswami and Raut had argued that they were behind bars for the past four years and the trial may not conclude soon.

The court added that there were specific allegations against the accused and their roles were major. (Representational/File)
A SPECIAL court rejected the bail applications of two accused booked in the Nalasopara arms haul case. The bail pleas of Sujith Kumar Rangaswami and Vaibhav Raut were rejected by the court earlier this week.

In their plea, Rangaswami and Raut had argued that they were behind bars for the past four years and the trial may not conclude soon. The plea also said that a co-accused, Avinash Pawar, was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this year, so their pleas too can be considered for bail.

The Maharashtra ATS had claimed that the accused were part of a conspiracy to disrupt a music festival by using crude bombs and had also carried out reconnaissance on some persons to plan attacks on them.

“Considering the matter, it is alleged that the applicant and co-accused were likely to cause some sabotage act at Mumbai and Pune. During the house search of the applicant, substances such as crude bombs, explosive powder, gelatine sticks, electronic detonators and non-electronic detonators were found. During the house search of the co-accused Sharad Kalaskar, two handwritten chits having matter regarding the procedure of manufacturing of bomb were seized under the panchanama,” the court said.

The court added that there were specific allegations against the accused and their roles were major. It also said that the trial is underway.

