Court rejects bail plea of Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer

A Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Anand Daga – former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer – who was arrested in connection with alleged leaks of documents connected to the ongoing probe against Deshmukh.

Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav rejected Daga’s bail application stating that the investigation was inconclusive and that Daga may influence the probe.

“It is evident that investigation is still inconclusive. Recoveries connect the applicant accused with the alleged offences and given the fact that the applicant/accused himself being a lawyer, and being well acquainted with the legal process and facing allegations of serious nature; it cannot be ruled out that he may try to scuttle or influence the investigation, which is not confined to a particular geographical area,” the order read.

On the last date of hearing, Daga was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Daga had been arrested by the agency along with CBI sub inspector Abhishek Tiwari.

The action against Tiwari and Daga comes after the leak last weekend of the purported Preliminary Enquiry (PE) report of the CBI, which found that no cognizable offence was made out against Deshmukh on the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Bombay High Court.