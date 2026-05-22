Court rejects bail plea of college principal accused of defrauding students of degrees

A sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a 64-year-old principal of a Bandra college in a case filed on the basis of complaints from students who said that they were given degrees from an unrecognised institute.

The plea of Sunil Magdum was rejected by the court which noted that the fraud damaged the academic education of the students. An FIR was filed at Kherwadi police in Bandra (East) of a student who said that she had paid Rs 80,000 annual fees of Dr. Baliram Hirey College of Architecture and taken admission in 2022-23 for a course. She continued at the college for two years, with assurance given to her and other students at the college that it was associated with the Sangai International University, recognised by the University Grants Commission and placement would be provided for students.