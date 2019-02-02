Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Teltumbde

A special court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Anant Teltumbde, a professor at Goa Institute of Management, who has been named an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case for alleged links with the banned outfit CPI-Maoist.

Special Judge K D Vadane stated in his order that there is sufficient material collected by the investigating officer to show Teltumbde’s involvement in the alleged commission of offence. The order also stated that investigation is at a very crucial stage.

“It appears that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary (as per the investigating officer)…. Therefore the accused is not entitled to be released on anticipatory bail…(and the plea) deserves to be rejected,” the order noted. On Thursday, the prosecution had submitted to court an envelope containing printouts of electronic data, which, it claimed, proves Teltumbde’s involvement in the case.