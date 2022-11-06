scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of former BMC corporator

A complaint was filed against her at Kasturba Marg police station by an assistant engineer of the BMC on various charges, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest appropriation of property under the IPC.

She was a corporator of ward 12 from 2017 till March 2022. (Representational/File)

THE ANTICIPATORY bail application of former BMC corporator Geeta Singhan was rejected by a sessions court earlier this week in connection with a complaint filed against her for allegedly not distributing garbage cans procured using corporators’ fund. She was a corporator of ward 12 from 2017 till March 2022.

A complaint was filed against her at Kasturba Marg police station by an assistant engineer of the BMC on various charges, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest appropriation of property under the IPC.

It was alleged that a total of 3,921 garbage cans amounting to Rs 7 lakh, which were meant for distribution in her constituency were confiscated by the BMC officials from private shops.

“Report of investigating officer reveals that a total of 3,921 trash cans, which were the property of the BMC and worth Rs 7,00,000 provided in the financial year 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 from the corporators’ fund, were found in the private shops. As such considering the nature of the offence, allegations and grounds mentioned in the report of IO, I found that it is not the fit case to grant anticipatory bail,” the court said.

The former corporator through her lawyer said that on July 15, 2021, she had informed the assistant engineer of the BMC, informing him that the garbage cans provided by the civic body were distributed in the ward, but some are still in stock

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 12:25:33 am
