Court pulls up Ranas over their absence during proceedings

A special court on Thursday rapped legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for non-appearance in person or through their lawyers in proceedings related to a plea moved by the Mumbai Police seeking cancellation of bail granted to them in a sedition case.

The couple was granted bail in May in connection with a case filed against them for announcing they would chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Police moved a plea stating that they had made comments about the case to the media in breach of the bail conditions and therefore their bail stands forfeited.

On Thursday, when the matter was called out, neither the accused or their lawyers were present. Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat told court that the accused had not been present in court since the change in government and they were taking the issue lightly.

After a lawyer for the couple later appeared, the court said that neither they nor any representative was present when the matter was called out. The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to August 11.