Court orders Enforcement Directorate to keep NBWs against Nirav Modi’s kin in abeyance

A special court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to keep the non-bailable warrants issued against fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi’s younger sister and brother-in-law in abeyance till further orders.

Nirav’s sister Purvi and her husband Maiank had turned approvers in January and will be deposing against him as prosecution witnesses of the ED.

Purvi, a Belgian national, and Maiank, a UK national, had sought cancellation of the warrants issued against them in 2018 after they were declared absconding accused in the case. The ED, through special public prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar, however, had opposed the cancellation stating that they should first appear before the court.

Special Judge V C Barde directed that the non-bailable warrants be kept in abeyance and the two will be ordered to remain present in court before a specific date. The two had sought time to fly down to India citing restrictions on international travel around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their pleas to turn approvers against Nirav, the two had said that they wanted to distance themselves from him as their personal and professional lives had come to a standstill because of his alleged criminal activities.