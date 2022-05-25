Court directs Rana couple: ‘Propose regularisation of unauthorised structure to BMC’

A Mumbai civil court Tuesday directed Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana to make a proposal to the BMC within a month for regularisation of a structure over which the civic body had sent them a notice.

The BMC had on Friday asked the couple to remove an “unauthorised” structure from their apartment within seven days from the receipt of the letter.

The couple had approached the civil court with a draft notice of motion seeking relief. The court said that the Rana couple shall make a proposal in the manner prescribed to the executive engineer of the civic body through their licensed surveyor or architect within a month and also directed the BMC to decide on the same within a month

thereafter.

“If the proposal is refused for any reason, the defendant (BMC) shall not take any action for period of two week thereafter to entable the plaintiff (Ranas) to take recourse of law,” the court said. It also said that if the couple fails to make a proposal within time, the BMC can take appropriate action to enforce its speaking order

issued on Friday and a previous notice sent on May 10.

The BMC has alleged that there has been ‘unauthorised’ construction by the couple at their Khar residence and a notice was issued to them under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act.