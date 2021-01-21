Mumbai: Man gets life for sexual assault of minor, court says girl hospitalised for four months due to injuries

The accused was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

Based on the deposition of a minor girl, who was hospitalised for four months after being sexually assaulted, a special court on Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment.

The court relied on the minor’s testimony, whose description of the accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, led the police to him. The incident took place in 2015 when the girl, a student of senior kindergarten then, went to fetch milk from a neighbourhood shop. The accused stopped the girl on the pretext that he was her father’s friend and abducted her and took her to the Aarey forest.

There, he sexually and physically assaulted her and also threatened her. He fled the place, leaving her behind A passer-by, on noticing the child, approached her and took her to the police station. Her parents, who had already started looking for her back home, also approached the police. The girl was first taken to Dr RN Cooper Hospital, from where she was moved to KEM hospital as she required surgery due to the injuries caused.

During her deposition, the girl told the court that she was in hospital for four months and was in a lot of pain. The prosecution relied on 29 witnesses, including the doctors who treated the minor and CCTV footage.

The special public prosecutor relied on the evidence and sought stringent punishment for the accused stating that the attack was brutal and the girl was in severe trauma, requiring hospitalisation for months.

The accused was found guilty on charges of rape, voluntarily causing hurt and kidnapping along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.