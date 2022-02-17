scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Court issues warrant against Dawood Ibrahim’s brother in money laundering case

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 17, 2022 2:32:10 am
A COURT on Wednesday issued a production warrant against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar following an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking permission to question him in connection with the money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides.

Kaskar is currently lodged in jail after being charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), following three cases of extortion registered against him by Thane Police in 2017. A production warrant is typically followed by an arrest. Sources said that the ED is likely to get custody of Kaskar in a couple of days.

The ED has registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Parkar and Javed Chikna after it found several hawala transactions linked to money illegally obtained through extortion, drug trafficking, sale of real estate in Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai and other unlawful activities.

