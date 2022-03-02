Court issues notice after prison officials allege DHFL accused admitted to hospital to avoid jail

A SPECIAL court recently issued notice to a private hospital to appear before it with the complete medical record of Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of DHFL, arrested in connection with the Yes Bank case, after prison officials submitted a complaint letter alleging that he has been admitted at the hospital for nearly 11 months now to avoid jail.

A letter was sent to the court from the Superintendent of Taloja Central Jail stating that Wadhawan has been admitted to the private hospital since April 6, 2021. The court directed the ED to depute its staff to verify the complaint by visiting the hospital. It also said that considering the facts mentioned in the complaint, the ED shall take immediate steps to send him back to jail.

In its notice, the court sought for the superintendent or the private hospital to appear before the court on the next date along with the complete record of treatment given to Wadhawan along with a detailed report on why he was being treated for such a long time at the hospital, why he was not discharged and sent to jail, and when he is to be discharged.

“Also note that, if admitting the patient for such a long time on flimsy ground, why necessary action should not be taken against the hospital,” special Judge M G Deshpande said in his order. It also said that Wadhawan’s co-accused and co-promoter of DHFL was also admitted to KEM Hospital without intimation to the court.

“It was obligatory on the part of the superintendent to take effective steps to find out the exact status and conditions of the patient Kapil Wadhawan and report the same to the court immediately,” the court said, directing the KEM superintendent to remain present before the court on the next date with the medical papers and detailed reasons on why Kapil has not been discharged.

Meanwhile, the court has allowed an application for issuance of a letter of request to the UK and Northern Ireland for obtaining information or documents in connection with the money-laundering case. This was after ED moved a plea stating that there are properties in London beneficially owned by Rana Kapoor which represent proceeds of crime. It also allowed letters of request to be sent to Australia and USA in connection with information on properties owned by Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.