Court grants Nawab Malik plea to sign letters in custody for release of funds

A special court granted a plea filed by senior NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik to sign letters related to allocation of funds for public welfare, while in custody. Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February in connection with a money-laundering case, had sought permission to sign seven letters stating that he wants to address concerns on behalf of his constituents.

The ED opposed the plea stating that in the garb of signing letters on pretext of official correspondence, Malik may communicate with people in his office and influence the ongoing probe. The agency also said that it feared he may tamper with evidence. Lawyer Taraq Sayed, representing Malik, said Malik, in his capacity as an MLA, is required to sign letters for allocation of funds.

“The applicant in the capacity of Member of Legislative Assembly wants to address concerns on behalf of the constituents and to solve the problems by directing allocation of funds for public welfare. On perusal of the letters, it is seen that the said letters are not related with the money-laundering case. The applicant wants to allocate funds for public welfare. Even if permission is granted to the applicant to sign those letters, it will not affect the merits of the case,” special judge RN Rokade said.

The court allowed for the letters to be signed in the presence of an ED officer.