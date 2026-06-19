Court grants interim relief to BEST, restrains staff from proposed strike

Despite the court’s intervention, union members reportedly resolved to go ahead with the strike, maintaining that several workers across BEST’s 27 depots would not report for duty from June 19. The decision was taken at an internal meeting of union representatives Wednesday evening.

The Industrial Court of Mumbai on Wednesday granted an ad-interim order in favour of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, temporarily restraining employees of BEST and wet lease operators from proceeding with a proposed strike from midnight of June 18.

The order was passed in connection with Complaint (ULP) No. 190/2026 filed by BEST under the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions Act and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act, 1971, before the Industrial Court. The undertaking approached the court seeking relief against the strike call issued by the ‘BEST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti’, which represents BEST employees as well as workers engaged through wet lease operators.