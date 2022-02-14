Court grants CBI permission to question Waze in connection with corruption probe against Deshmukh

A SPECIAL court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze in connection with its probe on charges of corruption against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

CBI officers will be permitted to visit Taloja central jail, where Waze is lodged, to question him twice this week.

CBI,which is yet to make an arrest in its case, was also once again permitted access to Deshmukh’s two staffers, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

CBI began a probe into the allegations against Deshmukh following an order by the Bombay High Court. It is alleged that Deshmukh instructed Waze to collect bribes from bar owners and restaurants in Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which registered a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on CBI’s FIR, has arrested Deshmukh and his two staffers.