scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read

Court grants CBI permission to question Waze in connection with corruption probe against Deshmukh

CBI,which is yet to make an arrest in its case, was also once again permitted access to Deshmukh's two staffers, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 14, 2022 9:29:25 pm
CBI officers will be permitted to visit Taloja central jail, where Waze is lodged, to question him twice this week. (File)

A SPECIAL court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze in connection with its probe on charges of corruption against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

CBI officers will be permitted to visit Taloja central jail, where Waze is lodged, to question him twice this week.

CBI,which is yet to make an arrest in its case, was also once again permitted access to Deshmukh’s two staffers, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

More from Mumbai

CBI began a probe into the allegations against Deshmukh following an order by the Bombay High Court. It is alleged that Deshmukh instructed Waze to collect bribes from bar owners and restaurants in Mumbai.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which registered a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on CBI’s FIR, has arrested Deshmukh and his two staffers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement