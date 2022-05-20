scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Court grants anticipatory bail to two MNS leaders

Earlier this month, police had booked Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri as well as their driver Rahul Vaishya on charges of obstructing a public servant from discharging duty.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 20, 2022 2:24:50 am
The police had opposed their pleas, stating that investigation is still ongoing.(Representational)

A SESSIONS court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to two leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in connection with an FIR registered against them at the Shivaji Park police station.

Earlier this month, police had booked Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri as well as their driver Rahul Vaishya on charges of obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, and on charges of causing hurt, after they managed to drive away from outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence when a police team was trying to detain Deshpande as a preventive measure.

The sessions court allowed the anticipatory bail pleas of Deshpande and Dhuri and also granted bail to Vaishya and MNS member Pramukh Sali, who were arrested in the case.

The police had opposed their pleas, stating that investigation is still ongoing. In their pleas, the men had said that their custody was not required.

