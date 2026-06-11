Court frames culpable homicide not amounting to murder charge against 2 accused in BMW-hit-and- run case

The judge, after examining the material on record, observed that the mode and manner of the roles of Mihir and Bidawat while driving the vehicle "creates grave suspicion to prima facie hold that they were having intention or knowledge that by their act they will caused body injury or death of victim Kaveri."

A sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday framed charges for offences including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving against the accused – Mihir Shah and driver Rajrishi Bidawat – in the BMW hit-and-run incident in Worli in July 2024.

In July 2024, Mihir Shah allegedly rammed a BMW car he was driving into a two-wheeler on which Pradip Nakhwa, 50, and his wife Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, were travelling. Kaveri was allegedly dragged for nearly 2 km after she got stuck between the car’s bumper and tyre. She was later flung onto the road, leading to her death.

The court observed that the investigation papers prima facie show and create grave suspicion against Mihir’s father, Rajesh, of having knowledge about the serious offence committed by his then 24-year-old son and the driver and, there was sufficient material to frame a charge for offence of intentionally causing disappearance or destruction of evidence punishable under section 238 of BNS against him.