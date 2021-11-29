Court extends Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody till December 13

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday extended by 14 days the judicial custody for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations that he received bribes from bar owners in the city.

On October 29, the Bombay High Court had rejected Deshmukh’s plea seeking quashing of summons by the ED, asking him to appear before it in connection with the money laundering case. The ED arrested Deshmukh on November 2 after questioning him for over 12 hours at its office.

After spending 14 days in ED custody, the special court on November 15 had sent Deshmukh to judicial custody till November 29.

On Monday, the special judge extended Deshmukh’s judicial custody till December 13 and adjourned the matter for production of the accused on the said date.

The ED probe had claimed that Deshmukh, while in office as home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” between December 2020 and February 2021 through now dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with a CBI probe into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. The CBI initiated a preliminary probe based on the April 5 HC order and registered an FIR on April 21.