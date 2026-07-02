Court dismisses notice of motion filed by journalist expelled for press club

The court took note that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had moved for cancellation of bail of the accused in the criminal proceedings of the Elgaar Parishad case, which is pending.

The Mumbai City Civil court on Wednesday dismissed a notice of motion filed by senior journalist Gurbir Singh, who had sought a stay on his six-year expulsion from the Mumbai Press Club till a suit filed by him is decided.

Singh and two others were expelled for six years from its membership, over an informal meeting held at the club’s terrace on January 19, with some of the Elgaar Parishad accused in attendance.

While the civil court had in May stayed the expulsion and issued notices to the press club and others to seek their response, the current office-bearers had approached the Bombay High Court. The high court had on May 22, stayed the civil court’s order stating that it did not assign any reason or basis to arrive at the conclusion to grant Singh a stay and also permit him to contest elections of the club.