Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Court discharges Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale’s son in ED’s money laundering case

Bhosale and others were booked in a money laundering case by the ED in August based on a cheating case filed in Pune.

ED chargesheet filed against son of businessman Avinash Bhosale in a land grab caseThe probe pertains to the construction of commercial structures on land by Bhosale that was meant for a residential complex for bureaucrats.(File photo)
A special court on Friday discharged Amit Bhosale, son of Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale, in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court said that the ED had filed a complaint despite the knowledge that a closure report was filed in the related scheduled offence. In absence of a scheduled offence, complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cannot sustain, the court added.

Bhosale and others were booked in a money laundering case by the ED in August based on a cheating case filed in Pune. The lawyers for the accused had submitted that in 2016, a closure report had been filed before a court in connection with the cheating case.

“…on the date of filing of the prosecution complaint under…. the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (in short ‘PML Act’) in this Court, there was no scheduled offence in existence. Therefore, in the absence of the predicate offence, there cannot be proceeds of crime and if there is no proceeds of crime, the PMLA case for alleged money laundering cannot even stand and continue,” the court said.

It added, “It is necessary to note that ED, despite knowledge of the closure Report and Closure of the case relating the Predicate Offence, had recorded ECIR and filed this prosecution­ complaint, which speaks volumes.”

The court also said that the ED had not filed an appeal against the closure report being accepted. It said that the “silence and inaction” on part of ED shows their acceptance of non-existence of predicate offence.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:49:11 pm
