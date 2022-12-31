Court directs police to provide murder accused copy of results of tests conducted on him

A sessions court recently directed the police that accused Vijay Palande, booked in three cases of murder, be given a copy of the result of the tests conducted on him, including the psychological analysis test he underwent after his arrest in 2012.

The court said that the prosecution is duty bound to furnish a list of statements and documents that are not being relied upon by the investigating officer as per guidelines set by the Supreme Court. It directed that summons be issued to the investigating officer for production of reports of scientific test conducted on the accused.

Palande was arrested on August 16, 2012, for offences, including murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence by the Oshiwara police station after his alleged accomplices were arrested for the murder of Delhi-based Arunkumar Tikku, the father of a bit-part Bollywood actor. The police had claimed that he had also previously been involved in the murder of aspiring movie producer Karan Kakkad.

While investigating the case, the police had claimed that Palande led them to a spot in Chiplun where he dumped Kakkad’s remains. The remains later found, however, did not match Kakkad’s kin and the police registered a third murder case against him over a victim who still remains unknown.

In the third murder case, Palande filed a plea before court seeking summons to be issued to the investigating officer for production of a report of the psychological analysis test conducted on him.

The investigating officer had opposed the plea stating since the prosecution did not get any information from the test and it has not been relied upon, thus, its copy cannot be given to the accused.

Palande argued that the prosecutor and the trial court’s scrutiny play an essential role in safeguarding the accused’s right to fair investigation and hence, he should be allowed access to the report.

Advertisement

The court, relying on previous judgments, said that in the interest of fairness, in all criminal trials the prosecution has to comply with set guidelines. “The presiding officers of courts in criminal trials shall ensure compliance with such rules. In view of the law laid down by the honourable Supreme Court, prosecution is duty bound to furnish the list of statements, documents, material objects and exhibits, which are not relied upon by the investigating officer. Accused/applicant sought production of the report of the scientific test conducted upon him in this case. No prejudice would be caused to the prosecution on production of the said scientific test report,” the court added.

Palande had said that he had undergone tests, including psychological, polygraph and narco analysis in 2012, and sought all reports and CDs of the same.