Court directs police to probe Javed Akhtar’s complaint against Kangana

Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut.

THE ANDHERI Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday directed the Juhu police station to probe a criminal complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly defaming him in a news television interview.

Akhtar had last month filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory statements against him on a private news channel.

The complaint, filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, claims that Ranaut has unnecessarily dragged Akhtar’s name in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On Saturday, advocate Niranjan Mundargi, appearing for Akhtar, submitted that his client’s name was unnecessarily dragged in an unconnected matter while her interview was pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Mundargi added that during her interview, Ranaut commented that Akhtar was part of “Bollywood suicide gang” who could “get away with anything”.

He said because of such comments, the veteran lyricist was getting hate messages and it could cause damage to his reputation and, therefore, action should be taken as per Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC.

Mundargi requested the court to invoke Section 202 of the CrPC to summon the witness to the conversation on the channel for a statement or direct police to probe the complaint.

