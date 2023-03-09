Court convicts MLA Bacchu Kadu, suspends one-year jail term so that he can appeal in Bombay HC

Member of Legislative Assembly Bacchu Kadu was sentenced to one year in jail by a court in Nashik on charges, including using criminal force on a public servant, on Wednesday.

Kadu was found guilty under sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force on a public servant) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code by the sessions court in Nashik. The court granted him bail while suspending his sentence, so that he can file an appeal before the Bombay High Court.

Kadu, a leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party and supporter of the Eknath Shinde-led alliance, was booked in 2017 by the Sarkarwada police in Nashik on allegations that he had abused and attempted to hit Nashik Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

It was submitted before the court that on July 24, 2017, Kadu was part of a protest over the issue of non-utilisation of funds reserved for persons with disabilities, organised as Prahar Apang Kranti. Kadu and other members of the protest went to the office of Krishna to speak on the issue.

It was alleged that the commissioner asked some of the members of the protest to not stand behind his chair but take a seat. The prosecution had submitted that this upset Kadu and he charged towards Krishna, while abusing him.

The prosecution, led by Additional Public Prosecutor Bhanupriya Nitin Pektar and Additional Government Pleader Sachin Gorwadkar, had examined eight witnesses, including Krishna, officials of the municipal corporation and investigators. CCTV footage from the meeting hall where the incident took place was also submitted to the court.