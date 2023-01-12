Court seeks CCTV footage after Indrani Mukerjea claims woman resembling Sheena Bora seen at Guwahati airport

A special court in Mumbai has directed the Guwahati airport authorities to submit CCTV footage from the security check between 5.30am and 6am on January 5, allowing a plea by former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who claimed that a lawyer had seen a woman resembling her daughter, Sheena Bora, on that day.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly murdering Bora in 2012. The court also directed the airport authorities to ascertain the passenger details of the woman allegedly resembling Bora.

Mukerjea last Friday sought directions to the CBI to access the CCTV camera footage and passenger details of Guwahati airport, where a lawyer on Thursday claimed to have seen a woman who resembled Bora.

On Thursday, Mukerjea’s lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, told the court that no prejudice would be caused to the CBI if the footage was preserved and brought before the court. The CBI opposed the plea stating that a similar application was made by Mukerjea a few months ago too claiming that a police officer had seen Bora in Srinagar. The CBI said that her claim was meant to mislead the court and delay the trial, adding that it could not conduct any further investigation after it had concluded and submitted evidence that Bora had been murdered.

The court said that it was not the stage to consider the merits of the defence of Mukerjea. However, it said that her consistent defence had been that Bora is alive and added that it cannot be set aside. The court said that she needed to be given “an opportunity in this regard”, and directed the authorities to comply with the order before the next hearing.