Court cancels non-bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut

A magistrate’s court on Thursday cancelled a bailable warrant issued against actor Kangana Ranaut, after she had failed to appear before it in response to suṃmons issued to her last month on a defamation complaint filed by poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar.

After Ranaut appeared before the court in person, the court cancelled the warrant issued against her on March 1. The proceedings relate to Akhtar’s private complaint filed against Ranaut, alleging that she had made defamatory statements against him an interview to a channel last year.

The court had said there were sufficient grounds made against her and issued process directing her to remain present.