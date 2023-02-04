scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Court while granting bail to Anil Deshmukh aide: No criminal antecedents, co-accused already out

Kundan Shinde got bail in a case in which ex-cop Sachin Waze took bribes allegedly at the behest of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.

Former MAaharashtra Cabinet Minister Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde. (PTI)

In a detailed order granting bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s private assistant Kundan Shinde, a special CBI court has taken into consideration that other co-accused have been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Shinde, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 and the CBI in 2022 in connection with bribes collected by dismissed police officer Sachin Waze from bar owners and other establishments allegedly at the behest of Deshmukh, was granted bail this week in both cases. He was released from jail on Friday.

The special CBI judge took into consideration that Deshmukh and his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande were granted bail by the high court and that Shinde had no criminal antecedents and would not flee from justice if released on bail.

“Nothing has been brought on record that applicant/accused no. 3 (Shinde) is involved in criminal antecedents and if he is released on bail, he will flee away from justice and would not be found during the trial,” the court said, adding that the role attributed to him was not bigger than that attributed to the prime accused.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 18:40 IST
