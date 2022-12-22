Court asks Taloja jail authorities again to take steps to keep prison mosquito-free

In a recent order, a special court again directed Taloja jail authorities to take necessary steps to keep the prison premises mosquito free. The court was responding to a plea by Sagar Gorkhe, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. However, the court did not allow his plea for a mosquito net.

Gorkhe had earlier filed a plea stating that the prison authorities had, in May, taken away a mosquito net he was using. His plea seeking that the net be returned to him was rejected by the special court, which directed the authorities to take steps, including fumigation, to keep away mosquitoes.

Gorkhe recently filed another plea, stating that fumigation inside the prison had only been done twice since May and the measure had not proven to be effective. His plea also said that the area is malaria-prone and the inmates have been infected with malaria and dengue.

Special Judge Rajesh Katariya had also called for a report from the prison superintendent but no report was submitted. The court relied on its previous order, passed on July 7 in response to a plea by Gorkhe and other accused, seeking mosquito nets. It said that the previous order had directed prison authorities to take various measures, including periodical spraying of sprays, providing repellents.

The court said that Gorkhe’s plea showed that fumigation had been done twice. It directed the jail superintendent to take steps given in its previous order.

The court also allowed a plea by accused Telugu poet Varavara Rao, seeking to remain present before a court in Gadchiroli through the Mumbai city civil and sessions court’s video-conference facility.

Rao had said that he was allowed to remain present via video-conference by the Gadchiroli court, considering his illness and advanced age. The court directed the Mumbai court’s registrar and computer department to make necessary arrangements.

The court was also informed by another accused, Sudha Bharadwaj, that the residence she is currently at is going to be redeveloped and she needs to change it. As per the conditions of her bail, Bharadwaj informed the court of her new address in the city.