Court asks J J hospital to set up medical board to examine Nawab Malik

A special court on Friday directed the dean of Sir J J Hospital to constitute a medical board to conduct a detailed examination of NCP leader Nawab Malik, arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

The court said that the board will have to determine Malik’s health condition within three days of receiving its order and submit a report within 10 days on the required line of treatment and whether he needs further hospitalisation.

Malik will be examined at J J hospital and then readmitted to the private hospital where he has been admitted since last May on the court’s order based on his health condition.

Special Judge R N Rokade also said that the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, where Malik was lodged before he was shifted to the private hospital, is to be informed about his examination at J J hospital. The medical board examining Malik includes the head of the urology department.

Last year, the ED had sought the constitution of a medical board to verify the condition of Malik, claiming that there is no credible information available on his health status.

Malik, through his lawyers, had claimed that his health has deteriorated and his kidney has been affected “to the extent that one of his kidneys is barely functioning”. He had said that under such circumstances, he cannot be shifted back to jail, where he has not been able to receive proper medical treatment.

Malik had also claimed that it has been falsely alleged that he was prolonging his stay at the hospital.