Court asks ED to hand over Bhujbal, two others their passports to obtain UK visa

A special court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hand over the passports of NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and two others to obtain visa for the United Kingdom for a visit.

The court allowed a plea filed by Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer, seeking their passports that are in the possession of the ED. The central agency had booked them in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for projects when Bhujbal was the state minister of the public works department.

Currently out on bail, their pleas said that they intend to visit UK with their respective families. It added that for this purpose, they first have to apply for visa and thus need access to their passports for a temporary period.

The ED opposed their plea stating that they intend to travel abroad and there are chances that they will abscond and delay the trial. Lawyers for Bhujbals said that in 2018, too, they had received permission to travel abroad and there was no misuse of the go-ahead granted by the court.

Special Judge R N Rokade said that they were permitted to renew their passports earlier. “Accused 1 to 3 wanted their passports to apply for visa of United Kingdom. They have not asked permission to travel abroad. Therefore, I am not inclined to accept the submission of learned SPP that there is possibility of absconding of accused 1 to 3. If permission is granted, no prejudice will be caused to the prosecution. The apprehension of the prosecution can be taken care of by imposing stringent conditions,” the court said.

While the three with others were discharged in the ACB case filed in connection with the same alleged offence, the ED case against them is pending.