Court ruled woman was murdered. Her family now fights corporation for her death certificate
The order directed that the Registrar, Birth & Death Registration Department, Panvel Municipal Corporation, ‘shall make the necessary entries in the official records as per this order and issue the requisite certificate to the applicant, Mr. Raju Balasaheb Gore’.
For Ashwini Bidre-Gore’s family, the nightmare of losing her has continued long after her murder 17 months ago. The family has since been struggling to get her death certificate. For the first time since she died in 2016, the Executive Magistrate, relying on a court judgment, directed civic authorities to issue her official death certificate.
The order dated July 31 had confirmed Ashwini Bidre-Gore’s death based on the sessions court judgment on April 21, 2025. It also directed that a death certificate be issued to her husband, Raju Gore, under the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, and relevant State Government resolutions.
The order directed that the Registrar, Birth & Death Registration Department, Panvel Municipal Corporation, ‘shall make the necessary entries in the official records as per this order and issue the requisite certificate to the applicant, Mr. Raju Balasaheb Gore’.
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“Despite the order by the Executive Magistrate, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has not issued a certificate. After the order on July 31, we have submitted over 400 supporting documents sought by the competent authorities of the Corporation, but we are yet to receive the death certificate after over a month,” Gore said.
He added that the delays have resulted in the denial of post-death benefits to their daughter, who is pursuing higher education. The Indian Express reached out to the Panvel Municipal Corporation but is yet to get a response.
On April 21, a court in Panvel found former inspector Abhay Kurundkar guilty of murdering Ashwini in 2016.
The court stated that although Ashwini’s body or any remains were never found, circumstantial evidence showed she was murdered at Kurundkar’s residence on April 11, 2016; her body was then dismembered and thrown into a creek to destroy evidence. The appeal is pending before the Bombay High Court.
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Raju Gore has previously spoken about the issues the family had faced in getting a death certificate.
As per Indian law, a missing person can be presumed dead seven years after their disappearance, allowing their legal heir to seek rights like succession, insurance, inheritance, assets, gratuity benefits, pension, or any other welfare schemes.
Gore has been writing to authorities, including the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, in whose jurisdiction Ashwini worked and resided in 2016; the Thane Municipal Corporation, in whose jurisdiction Kurundkar resided and is convicted for killing Ashwini; the Thane Rural police, where her dismembered body was thrown; and officials in Hatkanangale town in Kolhapur, where Ashwini lived with Raju Gore.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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