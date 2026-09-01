Court ruled woman was murdered. Her family now fights corporation for her death certificate

Ashwini Bidre was murdered 17 months ago; now Raju Gore, her husband, struggles to get her death certificate. (Express)

For Ashwini Bidre-Gore’s family, the nightmare of losing her has continued long after her murder 17 months ago. The family has since been struggling to get her death certificate. For the first time since she died in 2016, the Executive Magistrate, relying on a court judgment, directed civic authorities to issue her official death certificate.

The order dated July 31 had confirmed Ashwini Bidre-Gore’s death based on the sessions court judgment on April 21, 2025. It also directed that a death certificate be issued to her husband, Raju Gore, under the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, and relevant State Government resolutions.

The order directed that the Registrar, Birth & Death Registration Department, Panvel Municipal Corporation, ‘shall make the necessary entries in the official records as per this order and issue the requisite certificate to the applicant, Mr. Raju Balasaheb Gore’.