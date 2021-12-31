Court dismisses appeal filed by Kangana Ranaut seeking transfer of proceedings in defamation case

An appeal filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against a magistrate court’s order seeking transfer of proceedings in a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar from the court at Andheri, has been dismissed by the sessions court on Friday.

The criminal revision application filed on behalf of Ranaut was dismissed by additional sessions judge S U Baghele. The detailed order will be made available on Saturday.

In October, the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court had rejected her plea seeking to transfer the defamation proceedings to another court in Andheri from the current court hearing it. The court had then said that the allegations were ‘vague and without any reasonable apprehensions’. Ranaut had said in her plea then that she had ‘lost faith’ in the Andheri metropolitan magistrate’s court. This was following the court’s warning to her to remain present before it.

The CMM court had said that merely because the judge is following procedure, it cannot be said that he is biased against her.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, challenged the order before the Dindoshi sessions court earlier this month. Ranaut’s appeal said that the court, while rejecting her plea, had failed to bring on record the reasoning given by the magistrate hearing her case to her allegations. Her appeal said that the court had ‘merely stated that the Magistrate has denied the allegations without attributing any reason.’

Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj had opposed her appeal stating that Ranaut seeking transfer was ‘devoid of merit’ as the judge hearing the case had accommodated her requests and not taken any coercive action.

Ranaut is facing proceedings after a complaint filed by Akhtar claimed that she had defamed him in an interview last year.