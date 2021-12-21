Mumbai court allows undertrial to shift jail: ‘Right to meet kin, legal advisors’

A special court on Tuesday allowed an undertrial to be shifted from Mumbai Central Prison (Arthur Road jail), observing that his right to meet family members and legal advisors is to be protected.

Haroon Naik, an undertrial in the Mumbai triple blasts of July 13, 2011, had made a plea before the court that Arthur Road jail is 1.5 hours from his residence, hence his family members residing in Mumbra are not able to meet him regularly. Naik submitted that the entire day is spent in travelling to and from the jail where he is lodged, costing them the day’s expense at work as well.

Naik relied on a judgment by the Supreme Court referring to a distant prison adversely affecting his right to defend himself and also the isolation caused from his family, relatives and friends.

“As the applicant is facing custody since last eight years and his trial will take further time. During said period his right to meet his family members, friends and legal advisors is to be protected by passing appropriate orders as prayed,” special Judge R R Bhosale said in his order on Tuesday, directing him to be transferred to Taloja jail.

The Arthur Road jail superintendent had submitted a no-objection to Naik’s plea.

Naik was arrested in August 2011 from the Mumbai international airport. The Maharashtra ATS claimed that he was a co-conspirator in the triple blasts at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and Dadar, which had killed 27. The trial in the case is yet to commence after the court framed charges against the accused.