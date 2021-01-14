Court allows Sudha Bharadwaj access to five books a month

The special NIA court on Tuesday allowed access to five books a month to law professor Sudha Bharadwaj, who is lodged in Byculla women’s jail in Mumbai in connection to the Elgaar Parishad case. Bharadwaj had filed a plea before the court last month stating that prison authorities were not permitting her access to books sent by her family or lawyers.

“The superintendent shall carefully examine the books and if they contain objectionable material, which preaches violence, vulgar, obscene, pornographic or the material propagating the banned organisation namely Revolutionary Democratic Front or CPI (Maoist), in that case she shall not allow the applicant to accept such books,” the court said in its order.