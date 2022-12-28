scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Court allows Nawab Malik to sign documents to make salary account functional

Malik was arrested in February by the ED in connection to an alleged money laundering case. He was then a minister in the Maha Vikas Agadhi government.

NCP leader Nawab Malik
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A special court has allowed NCP leader Nawab Malik to sign documents pertaining to his bank account after it was told that he was not receiving his salary as a MLA pending necessary compliance.

Malik was arrested in February by the ED in connection to an alleged money laundering case. He was then a minister in the Maha Vikas Agadhi government.

His lawyer, Kushal Mor, told the court on December 23 that while Malik is supposed to receive salary in his bank account, the account has not been operational since his arrest. He added that since the government changed in June, Malik’s salary has not been credited.

Mor said that a few procedures have to be completed to make the bank account functional but Malik was unable to do so, as he is in jail. The lawyer sought permission for Malik to sign bank forms along with an authority letter to his official personal assistant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...

Special Judge R N Rokade granted Malik permission to sign the documents.

More from Mumbai

Malik also moved a plea to sign letters for allocation of funds for the public welfare of his constituency. The court allowed Malik to sign three letters for allocation of funds.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 03:07 IST
Next Story

MHADA developing new mobile app for housing lottery draw

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close