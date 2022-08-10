Court allows Nawab Malik to be taken to new hospital for medical tests

August 10, 2022 12:18:26 am
A SPECIAL court has allowed NCP leader Nawab Malik’s plea to be taken to a private hospital to undergo medical tests, which are not available at the hospital where he is currently admitted.
Malik has been admitted to a private hospital in Kurla since May by order of the special court as he requires medical attention.
In a plea filed recently, he stated that he has been advised certain tests which are not available at the hospital and he should be permitted to be taken to another hospital at his expense.
The court considered Malik’s medical records as well as reports filed weekly before the court by the Arthur Road jail superintendent. The court said that the prosecution agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), has not submitted that there has been any misuse of liberty during the period of Malik’s hospitalisation at the private hospital.
The court directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail to take Malik to the hospital for tests on Wednesday and bring him back to the private hospital in Kurla after the tests.
A bail application filed by Malik is pending before the special court.
Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February in connection to a money laundering case.
