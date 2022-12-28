Court allows Dhoot, Kochhars access to home food, medicines, beds in CBI custody

A special court on Tuesday permitted ICICI Bank’s former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak, and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot access to home food, medicines and other items including chair, bed and mattress in CBI custody. The three were remanded to CBI’s custody for three days on Monday.

The Kochhar couple was arrested on Friday by the CBI in connection with the Videocon loan case, while Dhoot was arrested on Monday. The three of them were produced before the court on Monday and the CBI sought their custody for three days, stating that they have to be confronted.

Kochhar’s lawyer, Kushal Mor, told the court that the couple, both aged 61, were senior citizens, and they were made to sleep on the floor in the Mumbai Police lockup at night. He told the court that it was very cold and their health would be impacted.

The lawyer had submitted that since the CBI has its own lock-up, they should instead be kept in it instead of them being sent to the police lock-up at night. The court had directed the lawyers of the accused to file their pleas in this regard.

On Tuesday, the court heard the pleas, which also requested home food and medicines prescribed by doctors of the accused. A plea was also moved for a special bed, chair, pillow, mattress, towel, blanket and bedsheet by the accused which was permitted.

The court also allowed Chanda Kochhar to meet her family members and lawyers to collect instructions. The court also allowed Deepak Kochhar to take assistance of his lawyer for one hour in private till the interrogation was over. On Dhoot’s plea, the court also allowed him to be accompanied by an attendant to help him have his insulin, as and when required in custody.

The three will be produced before the court again on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of the Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

Meanwhile, Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court, calling their arrest by the CBI illegal. The high court, however, refused to grant an urgent hearing and directed the Kochhars to mention the matter before the regular bench once it resumes after vacation.

With PTI inputs