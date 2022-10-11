Court allows Deshmukh to be admitted to private hospital for angiography

FORMER STATE Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was permitted by a special court on Monday to be admitted to a private hospital for undergoing an angiography. Deshmukh, through his lawyers, had approached the court seeking permission for a coronary angiography test at Jaslok Hospital.

Special Judge R N Rokade allowed Deshmukh’s application after hearing his lawyers and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail, where Deshmukh is lodged, to admit him to Jaslok Hospital for further treatment at his own expense. It directed that Deshmukh, 73, be taken to the hospital for the angiography and further treatment if required.

“The applicant (Deshmukh) shall be escorted by necessary police and the expenses incurred for engaging the police escort shall be borne by the applicant,” the court said. It added that after the test and discharge from the hospital, Deshmukh be taken back to the jail. The superintendent has also been directed to submit a report before the court. Deshmukh’s wife and daughter were allowed to remain present with him during the hospitalisation.

The former minister was arrested in November last year. Last week, the Bombay High Court had granted him bail in the case filed by the ED. Deshmukh, however, remains in custody in the graft case filed against him by the CBI. The former minister also filed a bail plea in the CBI case last week.

Deshmukh was arrested on allegations that at his behest, dismissed policeman Sachin Waze had collected bribes from bar owners.